Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

