Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

