Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 3,517 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.31. 343,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,298,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

