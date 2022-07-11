Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,293. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.47.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

