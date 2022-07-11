Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 89,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,466. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

