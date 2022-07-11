Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

