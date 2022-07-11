Loudon Investment Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $342.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

