Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 249.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,670. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.95.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

