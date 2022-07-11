Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

