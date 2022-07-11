LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.0137 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $2,146.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,504.00 or 1.00002145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002847 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,023,838 coins and its circulating supply is 176,369,247 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

