MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 508,827 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.12.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.10.
About MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.