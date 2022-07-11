MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 508,827 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.12.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

