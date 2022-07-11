Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000. Southern accounts for 0.1% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $71.57. 25,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,100. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

