Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,280,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

