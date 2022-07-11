Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.45

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 3013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANU. StockNews.com started coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Manchester United’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Manchester United by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

