ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.77. 415,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,930. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

