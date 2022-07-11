MANTRA DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.48 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $20.46 million and $6.48 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 494,226,717 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

