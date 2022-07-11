Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 359000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price target on shares of Maritime Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$22.01 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

