Maro (MARO) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maro (MARO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Maro has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $120,278.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maro

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

