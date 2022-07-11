Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $33.33 Average PT from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mattel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after buying an additional 120,411 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.