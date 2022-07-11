Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,924.93.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,339.28 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,322.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,458.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.35 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

