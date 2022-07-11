Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys Shares of 701 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.83.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $281.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.85. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.56 and a 1-year high of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

