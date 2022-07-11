Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Invests $258,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.61 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $254.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

