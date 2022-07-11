Medicalchain (MTN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,084.00

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Medicalchain has a market cap of $591,820.20 and approximately $27,084.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

