Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.60

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.19. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 35,168 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.71 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.