Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MRK stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

