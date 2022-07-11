MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

MRPRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.60) to €10.40 ($10.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($12.60) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$10.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

