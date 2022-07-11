Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 239.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Shares of META stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.50. 247,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,268,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average of $224.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

