Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 481,786 shares.The stock last traded at $37.59 and had previously closed at $38.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

