Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.88

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 5425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

