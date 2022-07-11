Metronome (MET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,552.00

Metronome (MET) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Metronome has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $39,552.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

