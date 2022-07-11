Michael (Mike) Davis Acquires 123,561 Shares of Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Davis purchased 123,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,634.69 ($14,133.35).

Michael (Mike) Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Michael (Mike) Davis bought 90,277 shares of Felix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,347.09 ($10,511.71).

On Thursday, June 16th, Michael (Mike) Davis bought 60,277 shares of Felix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,441.77 ($9,206.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd develops and sells cloud-based SaaS solutions for contractors and vendors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers solutions in the areas of vendor management, procurement schedule, sourcing, contract, and vendor marketplace and information services. It primarily provides Felix Vendor Marketplace, an online construction marketplace for contractors and vendors to list, find, and hire equipment and subcontractors.

