Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 8.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. 24,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,894,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. Analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microvast news, COO Shane Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $18,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth $14,591,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,521,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $8,490,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $7,669,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

