Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.15 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

