Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 19000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

