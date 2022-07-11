Mina Market Cap Tops $383.49 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Mina has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003297 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $383.49 million and $27.07 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 583,961,153 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

