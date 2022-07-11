Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NERV opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

