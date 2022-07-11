Mizuho Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

