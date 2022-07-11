Mizuho Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $26.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.15.

Element Solutions stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

