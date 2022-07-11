Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 1,950 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,319. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

