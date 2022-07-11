Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stock Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,711 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 9.71% of Globalink Investment worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLI opened at $9.91 on Monday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

