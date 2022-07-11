Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 762,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,131 shares during the period. Globis Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 5.07% of Globis Acquisition worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAQ. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globis Acquisition by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 647,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,154 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,727,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Globis Acquisition by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 519,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000.

Shares of GLAQ opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

