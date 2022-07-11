Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $4.90 Million in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

About Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

