Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $936,000 in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.
Shares of FG Merger stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. FG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.
About FG Merger (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG Merger (FGMCU)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.