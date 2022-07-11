Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $936,000 in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Shares of FG Merger stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. FG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

