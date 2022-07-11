Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Holdings in Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 2.11% of Golden Path Acquisition worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Path Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 574,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCO opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Golden Path Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

