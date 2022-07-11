Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $174.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.58.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

