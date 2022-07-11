Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.29 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $55.57 million and $5.29 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $11.52 or 0.00057658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00122452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,395,702 coins and its circulating supply is 4,825,333 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

