Morgan Stanley Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $398.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $398.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in S&P Global by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

