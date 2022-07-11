MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.67.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($255.21) to €255.00 ($265.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $127.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.