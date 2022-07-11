Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLLGF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MLLGF opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.