Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $300.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Murphy USA traded as high as $264.10 and last traded at $263.57, with a volume of 9682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.13.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,394,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Murphy USA by 911.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

